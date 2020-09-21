Havoc Tactical Solutions Introduces the Jaw Bumper

Pinehurst, NC – (Ammoland.com) – Havoc Tactical Solutions, a veteran-owned firearms accessory company and maker of the patented Deflector Brake, is proud to introduce the Jaw Bumper.

The Jaw Bumper is a foam cheek weld pad that adds both comfort and stability to your rifle stock. It's semi-permanent, near weightless and has a simple peel-and-stick application. The shape and feel of this accessory also allow for a more immediate and natural sight alignment. The Jaw Bumper is made for use as a single pad on a hunting rifle or both on a tactical rifle. The high-end adhesive and foam is designed to outlast the elements and keep you shooting better until you are ready to replace it.

MSRP for the Jaw Bumper is $12.99. Each product package includes two identical Jaw Bumpers. Installation is simple– just peel, stick and press in place. The product dimensions are 5.5″ x .75″ x .27″ and will fit on most rifle stocks. It is not intended for use on wood stocks as the adhesive may have an adverse affect on the finish. The product does not act, nor is it intended to act, as a riser, although your cheek placement will likely feel more natural. For more information, please visit JawBumper.com.

For more information about Havoc Tactical Solutions, visit www.deflectorbrake.com.

About Havoc Tactical Solutions:

Havoc Tactical Solutions is a veteran-owned firearms accessory company based in Pinehurst, NC. After seeing a need for a product and an opportunity to solve a problem, they came up with the patented Deflector Brake. Havoc Tactical has been in business since 2014 and has now sold over 10,000 units. They continue to use innovation and experience to offer solutions to firearms owners.