Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 223 reloaders Brownells has for the first time in months Hodgdon Powder Company CFE223 Smokeless Powder perfect for reloading 223 ammunition. You can game their cart with coupon code “TAG” and pick 8lbs for $172.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Hodgdon Powder Company's CFE 223 is a spherical powder containing “Copper Fouling Eraser,” an ingredient originally developed for military propellants to greatly reduce copper fouling in barrels. Your barrel will give you its best accuracy for longer periods between cleanings, so CFE 223 is great for Match, Varmint, and AR-15 competition shooters. It meters accurately to help yield consistent loads for top velocities in popular cartridges like 204 Ruger, 22-250, 223 Remington/5.56mm NATO, 6mm PPC, and 308 Winchester/7.62mm NATO.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!