USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has 20 round boxes of Hornady Frontier 5.56 NATO 55 Grain FMJ Ammunition in stock for $13.99 each with no purchase limits. That is $0.699 each a round. Get on it while it lasts.

New Hornady Frontier 5.56 NATO ammunition features a 55 grain FMJ bullet and is designed for shooting, plinking, target, and hunting applications to law enforcement training and self-defense. Product Line: Frontier

Caliber: 5.56 NATO

Bullet Weight: 55 Grain

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket

Ballistic Coefficient: .243 (G1)

Casing Material: Brass

Rounds per Box: 20 Features: State-of-the-industry loading techniques and quality control procedures ensure the reliability of every Frontier® Cartridge round. Frontier® Cartridge offers ammunition configured for a wide range of shooters and applications, everything from plinking, target shooting and hunting to law enforcement training and self-defense. In addition to Hornady® bullets in a variety of offerings, Frontier® Cartridge features brass cartridge cases and military-grade boxer primers and propellant.

