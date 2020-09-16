Introducing Galco’s Red Dot Sight Compatible Holsters!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco offers multiple holsters for handguns with red dot optical sights! With the ever-increasing popularity of red dots sights on defensive handguns, Galco is proud to offer a variety of holster options.

The patent-pending BlakGuard belt holster combines the best properties of Premium Center Cut Steerhide and injection-molded plastic. An adjustable internal retention device secures the handgun at the trigger guard, while neutral (vertical) cant offers the most natural wrist-locked draw stroke. A “trench” style sight rail easily accommodates most suppressor sights.

The Ankle Guard fuses the ultra-modern holster design and retention system of the BlakGuard with Galco’s famously-comfortable sheepskin-padded neoprene ankle cuff. The Ankle Guard fits ankles up to 13” in circumference, with an optional Boot Extender available for larger legs or wear over boots.

The Corvus quickly and easily converts from a belt holster to an inside-the-waistband design. With an open-top for fast draw, adjustment for ride height and cant, and comfortable forward molding, the highly versatile Corvus is a superior choice for defensive carry. With the Corvus, the serious gun carrier gets two fast, concealable holsters in one.

The new Paragon offers comfort, very fast draw, and easy return to the holster. While optimized for appendix carry, the Kydex Paragon’s dual tuckable belt clips ride in slots fore and aft of the gun body and allow wide adjustment for both ride height and carry angle. Raised sweat guards on both sides of the handgun protect the wearer’s body from the gun and promote a smooth and safe return to the holster. The Paragon includes a claw-type stabilizing wing for optional use.

These are just some of the holsters Galco offers for guns equipped with red dot sights. See Galco’s complete line at galcousa.com!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic and Kydex® to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.