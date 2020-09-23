John Vlieger Takes Home High Overall at 2020 Indiana Section Championship

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, is pleased to announce its sponsored shooter, John Vlieger, won High Overall and First Place in the Open Division at the 2020 Indiana Section Championship, held Sept. 18 – 20, 2020 at the Riley Conservation Club in Terre Haute, Indiana. Vlieger competed against 144 competitors to finish with 1508.0671 match points and a time of 142.99. The 2020 Indiana Section Championship is a USPSA Level II Match featuring 10 stages. Watch the competition video here:2020 Indiana Section Championship Video.

“Any weekend you're enjoying the sport is a good one, especially when you can bring home the win. Competing at the 2020 Indiana Sectional Championship marks the end of the ‘regular’ season for me before the USPSA National Championships in October, and there is still work to do. Very glad to be bringing top-notch equipment with me, and Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 cases are here to stay. When something works time and time again, you don't let it go,” commented Vlieger.

Vlieger has fired over 65,000 rounds of ammunition with Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 cases since becoming sponsored in 2017 and plans to continue using it. He can be seen competing next at the 2020 USPSA National Championship, to be held Oct. 18 – 25, 2020 in Frostproof, Florida.

About Shell Shock Technologies NAS3 Cases:

NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity, and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out, or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger), and elasticity than brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack or grow (stretch) and are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com

About John Vlieger:

John Vlieger began seriously competing in the action shooting sports in mid-2014 while serving with the US Army. Initially focused on Limited Division with iron sights, Vlieger found his calling in Open Division and has been pushing his limits ever since. Relocating to Lexington, KY in 2017, his efforts have redoubled to improve his skills and compete at the highest level. He has since completed over 75 state, regional, and national championship matches with tens of titles under his belt. Vlieger plans to compete in over 11 major events in 2020, culminating in the 2020 USPSA Open Division National Championship in Frostproof, Florida.