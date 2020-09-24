Kinetic Concealment Offers Holster for SIG P365

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-Kinetic Concealment, maker of high quality patented hybrid holsters, is proud to offer holsters to fit the SIG Sauer P365.

Kinetic Concealment has created a perfect complement to the SIG P365 with their Kydex shell hybrid holsters. Kinetic Concealment can now offer their original Hybrid IWB holster, KC Baby appendix carry holster, or OWB holster to fit the P365 for a complete self-defense package. The SIG P365 is a 10+1 capacity micro-compact handgun chambered in 9mm, making it a popular choice for everyday carry.

The original Hybrid IWB holster and KC Baby appendix carry holster feature the patented neoprene-backed leather and Kydex combination. They use Chicago Style flat head screws so that the cants can be easily adjusted and the Kydex shell can be tightened back down after continued use. Kinetic Concealment's OWB holster is made with sturdy Kydex shells, mounted to a cowhide leather backing. These holsters are secure, durable and fit most any gun-belt 2″ thick or less.

The SIG Sauer P365 packs a lot of power into a small package, making it a customer favorite for personal defense. It's sturdy build features a stainless steel frame, a stainless steel slide with a nitron finish, a carbon steel barrel and a polymer grip. It has a standard curved trigger and a steel 10-round magazine.

