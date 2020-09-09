Kinetic Concealment Offers Holster for Springfield Hellcat

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Kinetic Concealment, maker of high quality patented hybrid holsters, is proud to offer holsters to fit the Springfield Hellcat.

Kinetic Concealment has created a perfect complement to the Springfield Hellcat with their Kydex shell hybrid holsters. Kinetic Concealment can now offer their original Hybrid IWB holster, KC Baby appendix carry holster, or OWB holster to fit the Hellcat for a complete self-defense package. The popular Springfield Hellcat is a micro-compact 9mm handgun, making it a great option for concealed carry.

The original Hybrid IWB holster and KC Baby appendix carry holster feature the patented neoprene-backed leather and Kydex combination. They use Chicago Style flat head screws so that the cants can be easily adjusted and the Kydex shell can be tightened back down after continued use. Kinetic Concealment's OWB holster is made with sturdy Kydex shells, mounted to a cowhide leather backing. These holsters are secure, durable and fit most any gun-belt 2″ thick or less.

The small but powerful Springfield Hellcat has a 3-inch barrel and a polymer frame. With both 11+1 and 13+1 magazine capacity options, the Hellcat offers the highest capacity of any pistol its size.

Kinetic Concealment holsters can be purchased online at www.kineticconcealment.com .

