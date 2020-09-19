Lefties Unite, EAA Corp Has Your Back with the Churchill 212 Field Left-Hand Shotgun

Developed specifically for left-hand hunters and shooters, the 212 Field Left-Hand Shotgun eliminates shotshells flying in your face.

EAA Corp. Churchill 212 Field Left-Hand Shotgun

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – The rate of the left-handed population in the United States is growing, up from 10 percent to 13.1 percent in just five years, and European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) recognizes the need for a good, left-handed hunting companion. Introducing the Churchill 212 Field Left-hand, semi-auto shotgun made specifically for left-hand shooters. Unlike most shotguns that reverse a couple of controls, the 212 Field Left-Hand shotgun is designed from the ground up to accommodate left-hand use.

EAA Corp. Churchill 212 Field Left-Hand shotgun, left side view

Built on an aircraft aluminum receiver with a synthetic stock and forend, users will appreciate the excellent balance and feel. The 12 GA 3” single-action shotgun’s controls are all modified for left-hand users, including the ejection port, eliminating flying shotgun shells in the face. Available in a black finish with a 28” steel barrel with a Mobile choke tube thread, the EAA Corp.’s 212 Field Left-Hand shotgun keeps the hunting and shooting sports an equal playing field for both right and left-handed shooters.

EAA Corp. Churchill 212 Field Left-Hand shotgun right side view

Churchill 212 Field Left-Hand Shotgun Specifications:

  • SKU:                                      111440 
  • Gauge:                                        12
  • Barrel Length:                             28”
  • LOP:                                           14.25”
  • Overall Length:                           47.7”
  • Weight:                                       6.3 lbs.
  • SRP:                                          $447.00

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com or check them out on Facebook, YouTube, or Pinterest.

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com

