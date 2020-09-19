Developed specifically for left-hand hunters and shooters, the 212 Field Left-Hand Shotgun eliminates shotshells flying in your face.

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – The rate of the left-handed population in the United States is growing, up from 10 percent to 13.1 percent in just five years, and European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) recognizes the need for a good, left-handed hunting companion. Introducing the Churchill 212 Field Left-hand, semi-auto shotgun made specifically for left-hand shooters. Unlike most shotguns that reverse a couple of controls, the 212 Field Left-Hand shotgun is designed from the ground up to accommodate left-hand use.

Built on an aircraft aluminum receiver with a synthetic stock and forend, users will appreciate the excellent balance and feel. The 12 GA 3” single-action shotgun’s controls are all modified for left-hand users, including the ejection port, eliminating flying shotgun shells in the face. Available in a black finish with a 28” steel barrel with a Mobile choke tube thread, the EAA Corp.’s 212 Field Left-Hand shotgun keeps the hunting and shooting sports an equal playing field for both right and left-handed shooters.

Churchill 212 Field Left-Hand Shotgun Specifications:

SKU: 111440

Gauge: 12

Barrel Length: 28”

LOP: 14.25”

Overall Length: 47.7”

Weight: 6.3 lbs.

SRP: $447.00

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com or check them out on Facebook, YouTube, or Pinterest.

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com