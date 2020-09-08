Known for its streaking, fancy figure, and fiddleback designs, the Collector Grade Walnut is perfect for the serious collector looking to add to his collection.

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce it has a limited quantity of Collector Grade Walnut Stocks available for its lever-action rifle line.

The Collector Grade Walnut is a higher grade up from BHA’s Fancy Walnut, but just underneath its Exhibition Grade Walnut, which sold out in early 2020. This is an ideal upgrade for the lever-action rifle collector looking to add something special to his collection. Watch the video here:

This higher-grade American Black Walnut exhibits more streaking, fancy figure, and fiddleback on both sides of the stock than standard or fancy walnut versions. The Collector Grade Walnut is a $1,100 option that will be available for every BHA lever-action rifle model at www.bighornarmory.com. Call 307-586-3700 or email [email protected] to place your order.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.