Ammo Deals: Magpul PMAG 30 AR-15 Gen M2 MOE 5.56 Magazine $10.99 Each

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale on Magpul PMAG 30 round AR15 Gen M2 MOE 5.56 Magazines at just $10.99 each. That is as low as we have seen them for months. Limit 5 per household.

The Magpul PMAG 30 Gen M2 MOE magazine is a 30 round magazine designed for 5.56 caliber AR-15 and M4 style rifles. This polymer magazine offers many improvements over typical aluminum USGI magazines. The polymer construction is impact resistant and easy to disassemble for cleaning and maintenance. The flared floor plate and textured surface allow for fast and positive magazine extraction. With a stainless steel follower spring and anti-tilt follower, this AR mag is extremely reliably in a variety of conditions. The polymer follower also has self-lubricating properties to keep it running smoothly no matter how dirty gets. Even the geometry of the magazine was considered to ensure that rounds are kept at the correct angle to prevent them from getting stuck while feeding. Magpul magazines are top of the line when it comes to reliability and are a great option for any AR-15 carbine. Features: Optimized for use with Colt-SPEC AR-15/M4 firearms

Impact and crush resistant polymer construction

Constant-curve internal geometry

Anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower

Long life USGI-SPEC stainless steel spring

Textured gripping surface

Flared floorplate

Made in the U.S.A. This affordable AR magazine is a part of the MOE line of Magpul accessories and components. The Magpul Original Equipment line was designed to provide you with high quality, affordable weapon components that perform better than the standard. The best part is they are made right here in the United States. Magpul continues to grow and develop based on innovation, simplicity, and efficiency. At Magpul, mission driven requirements inform their product design, materials, and manufacturing, focusing on efficiency without sacrificing quality or performance.

