MasterPiece Arms (MPA) Introduces the MPA Grenade

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturers of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, is pleased to introduce the MasterPiece Arms Grenade. Sometimes when creating a MasterPiece, things can get a little messy. MPA strives for absolute perfection in every chassis but occasionally, one comes down the line that does not meet MPA’s strict quality control standards. Enter: the MPA Grenade.

MPA Grenades are chassis that pass MPA’s inspection in every way except cosmetically. Whether it be a small ding in the paint, a run-in with a laser that was having a slightly off day, or some other minor cosmetic blemish, these chassis will still function with the same flawless perfection you expect from MPA, but with their own special flair.

The blemishes will all be considered mild and, in most cases, are difficult to identify without very close inspection. The small grenades lasered on them will mark them as the unique MasterPieces that they are. The MPA Grenades launched Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 9 am. EST with an exclusive social media only flash sale and will continue each day until the first batch of Grenades has been sold.

MPA makes every effort to get the product to the customer as quickly as possible. These are hand-built precision instruments and not production components. To see MPA’s latest delivery and lead times for all Bolt Action Rifles and Chassis, visit here.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms main offices, located in Comer, Georgia, combines quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners. Learn more about MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com or call 866.803.0000.

