Max Michel the First Carry-Optics Division Shooter to Take the “Overall Champion”

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. congratulates Team SIG Captain and professional shooter Max Michel for achieving a remarkable career first, and professional shooting sports first, by becoming the first ever Carry-Optics Division competitor to take the Overall Championship title at the recent 2020 USPS Area 5 Championship.

“A huge congratulations to Max Michel on his multiple wins as the Overall and Carry Optics champion at this year’s Area 5 Championship,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, “It is truly a monumental achievement for Max to come away from a competition of this level, especially against the Open Division pistols that are specifically built and tuned to win these major matches, with the Overall title. We are extremely proud of Max for this never-before-done accomplishment, and once again he’s raised the bar for the competition which really is a true testament to his dedication and training as a professional shooter.”

To take the Overall and Carry Optics titles at the USPSA 2020 Area 5 Championship Max competed against 244 competitors through twelve stages. For competition Max used his P320 XFIVE LEGION with a ROMEO3MAX red dot sight and SIG 147 grain Match Elite 9mm Competition Ammunition.

“It has been a unique year for competitive shooting, and due to the COVID restrictions and limited match schedule I was able to really focus on my training and it’s paying off. This achievement is also a credit to both the quality and accuracy of my SIG equipment that continues to run flawlessly and outperformed all the competitors at the Area 5 Championship, including those in the Open Pistol Division,” said Michel. “Throughout my professional shooting career I have earned several National and World Championships, and set World Speed Shooting and Guinness World Records, but taking the Overall title in an Area Championship against the competition I faced at this match, across all divisions, was both unique and special, and I am proud and honored to have done it on behalf of Team SIG.”

The 2020 USPSA Area 5 Championship was hosted by the Blue Grass Sportsmen’s League in Wilmore, Kentucky on September 13, 2020.

