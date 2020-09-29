Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- GLOCK owners, Gun Kits have a package sale back in stock on the Micro RONI MCK with a 50 round Drum Mag and CT Micro Red-Dot optic for just $449.00 with FREE shipping. Why mess around buying one piece at a time, you know you will end up getting all the accessories anyway. To save cash and buy everything at once. Since you are going all-in be sure and add the backup sight and sling options before you add to the cart so you have everything. Choose FREE shipping at check out.

The next generation of Micro Roni is here! We improved our past generation models into the ultimate conversion kit. It’s Micro Roni Generation 4, and we call it Micro Conversion Kit, or simply MCK. No pistol disassembly required – Just place pistol into the kit, lock, and go

Allows for multiple handgun models into one platform

Ergonomic Finger Groove Grip for more stability

Top Picatinny rail, allowing a combination of sights and/or optics

Side Picatinny rails for mounting additional accessories, i.e… thumb-rests

Ambidextrous, fast and easy handling

Right-folding stock/arm brace for easy concealment and carry, locks in the folded position

Front spare magazine holder for a faster reload

Built-in charging handle allowing for quicker assembly/disassembly

Exposed slide release for direct contact and easier use It’s is a lightweight and sturdy platform turning it into the ultimate sub-gun machine.

