Nosler Steps Up Support of RMEF’s Mission

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Nosler, a leader in the outdoor industry and a long-time proponent of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, stepped up its support of RMEF with an enhanced licensing partnership that now includes offerings of their Trophy Grade® and Expansion TipTM ammunition.

“Elk hunting has been in Nosler’s DNA for three generations. Since my grandfather founded our company in 1948, he taught my family that conservation is an integral part of our business,” said John R. Nosler, Nosler president. “Supporting the work RMEF has done and continues to do will ensure that our children and grandchildren can also experience the thrill of hearing a bugle on a crisp fall morning. Nosler, Inc. is proud to partner with RMEF and continue our shared heritage of elk hunting and conservation.”

Nosler currently donates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of five partition bullets to benefit RMEF’s mission and is adding 11 loadings of ammunition to increase their support of RMEF’s mission.

Ammunition:

Trophy Grade 6.5 Creedmoor 140gr Partition

Trophy Grade 270 Winchester 150gr Partition

Expansion TipTM 7mm-08 Rem 140gr E-Tip

Trophy Grade 7mm Rem Mag 160gr Partition

Trophy Grade 28 Nosler 160gr Partition

Trophy Grade 308 Winchester 165gr Partition

Trophy Grade 30-06 Springfield 180gr Partition

Expansion TipTM 300 Win Mag 180gr E-Tip

Trophy Grade 300 Win Mag 180gr Partition

Expansion TipTM 300 Wby Mag 180gr E-Tip

Trophy Grade 338 Win Mag 210gr Partition

Bullets:

270 Cal 150gr Partition

7mm 160gr Partition

30 Cal 180gr Partition

8mm 200gr Partition

338 Cal 210gr Partition

“We greatly value and appreciate our relationship with Nosler,” said Steve Decker, RMEF vice president of marketing. “This is not just a strong commitment to hunting and the outdoors. This is a commitment to the present and future of conservation.”

In addition to its licensing partnership, Nosler supports RMEF through a variety of sponsorship opportunities as well.

About Nosler:

Founded in 1948, Nosler, Incorporated is a family-owned company located in Bend, Oregon. Nosler is best known for revolutionizing big game hunting with its world famous Partition and Ballistic Tip bullets. With the company motto “Quality First,” Nosler manufactures premium component bullets, brass, ammunition and semi-custom rifles for domestic and international customers.

About the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation:

Founded more than 36 years ago, fueled by hunters and a membership of nearly 235,000 strong, RMEF has conserved more than 7.9 million acres for elk and other wildlife. RMEF also works to open and improve public access, fund and advocate for science-based resource management, and ensure the future of America’s hunting heritage. Discover why “Hunting Is ConservationTM” at rmef.org or 800-CALL ELK.