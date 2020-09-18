NSSF Congressional Report Card: Democrats Fail Miserably

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With just over seven weeks remaining until American voters elect a new president and Congress, the National Shooting Sports Foundation is out with its 2020 Congressional Report Card, and if Capitol Hill was a public school, almost every Democrat would flunk.

With but a few exceptions—such as Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jon Tester (D-MT) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA), Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) and a handful of others—every Democrat received an “F” grade. Manchin gets a “B+”, Heinrich scored “C+” and Tester gets a “C” from the NSSF.

With the Second Amendment in the crosshairs of Democrats Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, gun owners looking for guidance could consult the NSSF report, along with the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund’s grades and endorsements.

Underscoring the importance of such grades is the report from Fox News quoting far-left New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s suggested that Biden, if elected, can be pushed farther left than he already is. Biden is already an established gun grabber, and Harris is on record declaring that if she were in the Oval Office, she would give Congress 100 days to act on her gun control measures, or take executive action.

On the other hand, a healthy number of Republicans receive an “A” or “A+” grade from NSSF, the firearms industry umbrella organization.

The NSSF and NRA-PVF reports dramatically illustrate the national division on Second Amendment rights between Republicans and Democrats. They also reinforce the argument that “elections matter,” a message grassroots activists are hammering home with gun owners in their communities in an effort to retain GOP control of the U.S. Senate and re-capture of the U.S. House by Republicans, displacing for a second time California liberal Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker.

According to Rasmussen Reports, there is convincing evidence of high voter interest in the looming elections. A new poll reveals “45% of Likely U.S. Voters are more likely to contribute time or money to a political campaign his year. That compares to 34% two years ago. Twenty-nine percent (29%) are less likely to do so, while 19% say the likelihood is about the same as in previous election cycles.”

Fifty-two percent of survey respondents say they have contributed money in the past to a campaign, and of that number, 62 percent say they are more likely to do so again this year.

In a separate report, Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Sept. 17 had Donald Trump’s approval rating at 51 percent, which must be giving headaches to the Biden-Harris camp.

“The latest figures,” Rasmussen said, “include 39% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove.”

While the president does have critics in the firearms community, primarily over his “bump stock” ban, many gun owners look at his record of filling federal court vacancies with what Alan Gottlieb at the Second Amendment Foundation calls “constitutional judges.” These are jurists who are considered to be more inclined to decide gun issues on Second Amendment grounds rather than legislate from the bench in support of further restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. If Trump wins re-election in November, there is every reason to believe he will have one and possibly more vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court during the next four years.

On the campaign trail, the president never fails to mention the Second Amendment and his intention to protect it, while accusing Democrats of essentially chomping at the bit to destroy the right it protects.

The NSSF notes in its report, “Grades are meant to analyze the level of support of each lawmaker during the 116th Congress and do not constitute an endorsement or opposition to a candidate’s election.”

An off-shoot of the current debate over guns as a campaign issue came in a funding appeal from anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund. That group sent an email blast decrying the National Rifle Association’s political spending leading up to the election.

“They've already spent $8.3 million in independent expenditures to try to re-elect Donald Trump,” the Victory Fund email exclaims. “The NRA is just going to spend more money to elect Trump and their extreme allies in Congress.”

The hypocrisy is shattering, and gun owners know it. As reported earlier by AmmoLand News, Bloomberg is promising to spend a whopping $100 million just in Florida to swing that state for Biden. Compared to this largesse, the NRA’s spending is poverty level.

