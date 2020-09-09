NSSF, Project Childsafe Support Suicide Prevention Month

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- As suicide prevention groups mark Suicide Prevention Month by calling for prevention to become a national priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, the firearm industry is supporting that effort by educating the public – particularly the gun-owning community, including veterans and their families – on how storing firearms responsibly and simply talking to loved ones can mean the difference between a life saved and a tragedy.

“It is a fact that suicide is preventable, and securing firearms is one of the most important steps gun owners can take to protect those at risk of suicide,” said Joe Bartozzi, National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) President and CEO.

NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) since 2016. Recognizing that nearly two-thirds of all firearms deaths are suicides and that half of all suicides in the U.S. are by firearm, NSSF took action by partnering with experts in the suicide prevention field. Around the same time, AFSP launched “Project 2025,” which seeks to reduce the rate of suicide by focusing on primary care settings, emergency departments, the gun-owning community, and correction systems.

As COVID-19 continues to elevate levels of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty, NSSF is also marking Suicide Prevention Month by sharing educational resources for gun owners and veterans:

“In addition to storing firearms securely, we’ve learned one of the most important things anyone can do if they’re worried about a friend or loved one is to talk to them,” Bartozzi says. “It’s okay to have a brave conversation and ask them directly about suicide. The experts tell us that asking about it won’t put the idea in their head, or cause them to act. In most cases, they’ll feel relieved someone cares enough about them to bring it up.”

Anyone experiencing a crisis, or concerned about the safety of a friend or loved one, is urged to contact any of the following resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

Veterans Crisis Line: Call 1-800-273-8255 and press “1”.

Lifeline Chat: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/

Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741741

