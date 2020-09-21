Otis Tech Partners with Outdoor Social Commerce Company GoWild

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Just as 2020 brought rapid growth to the outdoor industry, the social commerce company GoWild is trending upwards. Activity surged in March, and the platform is currently at its all-time high for monthly active users, eCommerce engagement, and revenue.

That momentum caught the attention of Otis Technology, a top manufacturer of premium, American-made gun cleaning systems. Otis Technology is integrating its full product line of cleaning kits, Ripcord, hearing protection, and more into GoWild’s marketplace, and is partnering with GoWild to reach a budding community of new and veteran firearms enthusiasts.

“GoWild is interesting to Otis because it’s not just social media or eCommerce—hunters and shooters are using it to crowdsource gear research,” said Heather Pleskach, Director of Marketing for Otis. “Otis Technology is excited to partner with GoWild to tap into the social validation platform and eCommerce engine, and be a part of the conversation and consumers’ quest for the best.”

Likewise, GoWild welcomes Otis Technology into its growing family of brands, which includes Federal, Polaris Adventures, Kolpin Outdoors, Arcus Hunting and many more.

“We’ve poured our heart and soul into this platform, and having a premium manufacturer like Otis Technology step up to be involved is very rewarding,” said GoWild Director of Business Development, Jacob Knight. “Simply put, we are building the best place on the planet to find and talk about gear. You can’t do that without working with the best manufacturers, and Otis is certainly among that.”

Explore Otis Technology’s products at otistec.com or its other brands, shooters-choice.com and drdtactical.com. Join GoWild at timetogowild.com.

About Otis Technology:

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems and accessories available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.