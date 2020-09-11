Otis Technology Keeps 2021 SHOT Show Safe With Hand Sanitizer

LAS VEGAS — NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that Otis Technology will be supplying more than 52,500 bottles of hand sanitizer for distribution during the 2021 SHOT Show. Headquartered in Lyons Falls, New York, Otis Technology manufactures a wide variety of firearm maintenance products. The company’s portable kits that include a flexible, breech-to-muzzle pull-through cleaning cable, brushes, jags, patches, cleaning solution and lubricant—originally called “The Whole Kit and Caboodle” by the company’s founder, Doreen Garrett—are available in dozens of gun- and task-specific configurations.

“All of us here at NSSF are genuinely impressed by Otis Technology looking at a sponsorship opportunity and making it about the well-being of everyone at the show,” said Chris Dolnack, NSSF Senior Vice President and CMO. “Its commitment to keeping everyone safe as we embark on a new year in new business environment is, without doubt, another great example of what we’ve been saying all along: Gun Owners Care.” “We’re excited to see all our industry partners and customers at the 2021 SHOT Show and support it so that we and others can conduct business safely,” said Otis CEO Larry Williams. “Our hand sanitizer will assist attendees and exhibitors alike in maintaining the proper precautions. We’ve been supporting our partners and nation’s health heroes with hand sanitizer, hands-free stations and various forms of PPE since March, and are proud to support the NSSF and SHOT Show.”

NSSF’s 2021 SHOT Show takes place Jan. 19-22 at the Sands Expo Center and an all-new expansion to Caesars Forum. More than 2,100 exhibitors are on board to attend what will be the largest SHOT Show ever at more than 714,000 net square feet. Attendee registration will open in early October. For more information about the 2021 SHOT Show, including educational opportunities, registration information, hotel discounts, and updates on NSSF’s work with Las Vegas to ensure the safety and health of everyone attending, visit SHOTShow.org.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org