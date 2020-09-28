Guns In-Stock: Panzer Arms AR-12 Semi-Auto 12Ga Shotgun $549.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- If you have been trying to buy one on these home-defense-cannons for the last few months, well here is a chance. Palmetto State Armory has the Panzer Arms Ar-12 Semi-Auto 12Ga Shotgun back in stock and shipping for $549.99.

Panzer Arms of Turkey introduces you to the latest generation of the AR-12 shotgun. The AR 12 shotgun is a semi-auto, gas-operated shotgun that looks and functions like an AR15 rifle. AR12 Shotguns are designed to be multi-purpose guns that will fill the need of tactical, home defense, hunting, and sporting customers. The AR-12 comes with a detachable front sight and a detachable carry handle with rear sight. Make: Panzer Arms

Model: AR-12

Action: Magazine Fed Semi-Auto

Caliber: 12 Gauge

Chamber: 3″

Barrel Length: 20″

OAL: 40.5″

Capacity: 5+1

Finish: Black The shotgun is chambered for 3″ shells and has a 20″ barrel with a manual safety. Designed for tactical use, this shotgun is made with performance and durability in mind.

The Panzer Arms AR-Twelve 12 Gauge are well-reviewed:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!