Parson Shows the Show Me State Support for the Second Amendment

Missouri – -(AmmoLand.com)- The elections for the United States Senate and the White House are both drawing a great deal of attention, especially with the vacancy now present on the Supreme Court. But this is no reason to ignore gubernatorial races – which are taking place in a number of states across the country.

One of those states is Missouri, where Mike Parson is running for a term in his own right. Parsons was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2016, but took over the top office after Eric Greitens resigned following a dubious indictment.

His tenure as Governor has not seen much movement, but during his time in the state legislature, he co-sponsored legislation to expand “Castle Doctrine” protections. This latest legislative session did see some pro-Second Amendment legislation get knocked off track due to the Wuhan coronavirus, and it is a fair bet to assume he would have signed it.

Missouri was once the epitome of a swing state – it voted with every presidential winner for a number of years. Since 2008, though, it has voted reliable for Republicans. That was cemented with the 2018 defeat of Claire McCaskill, an anti-Second Amendment extremist, by Josh Hawley, as well as President Trump’s margin of victory of just under 20 points. Hawley, though, won by a margin of just under six percent.

That said, the 2016 gubernatorial race was closer to the split seen in Hawley’s successful Senate campaign as opposed to Trump’s 20-point blowout, with Greitens winning by about six points. Prior to that, it should be noted that Jay Nixon won in 2008 (58.4 percent) and 2012 (54.8 percent), despite Missouri being carried by John McCain (49.43 percent) and Mitt Romney (53.76 percent) in those years. Claire McCaskill also won her 2012 Senate race against Todd Akin by about 15 points.

As a result, Second Amendment supporters can’t take the campaign of State Auditor Nicole Galloway to unseat Parson lightly. She is calling for “universal background checks,” among other anti-Second Amendment actions, including a repeal of state preemption. It is also a safe bet that she is downplaying – or even avoiding – taking a position on other elements of the extreme agenda pushed by the likes of Mike Bloomberg – labeling them as “commonsense gun safety measures” in an effort to gaslight people in the Show Me state.

Second Amendment supporters can check out Parson’s campaign web site here. They also need to donate generously to the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to ensure that Parson and other pro-Second Amendment elected officials at all levels are elected on November 3.

