Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has some inventory in-stock on PMC 223 REM 77GR OTM [Open Tip Match Grade] Ammunition. 20 Rounds for $21.98, with no purchase limits other than available inventory. [less than 400 units].

PMC 223 REM 77GR OTM Ammunition is a competition load that raises the bar and allows you to shoot at your potential every time you pull the trigger. Model X-Tac

UPC 741569060066

SKU 223XM

Width 2.50

Length 4.20

Height 0.90

Weight 0.63

Caliber .223 Remington

Application Target,Competition

Bullet Type Match

Bullet Weight 77 GR

Bullet Weight In Grains 77 GRAINS

Cartridges Per Box 20.0000

Casing Material Brass

Dimension 0.95 X 2.40 X 4.20

Muzzle Energy 1296 ft lbs

Muzzle Velocity 2790 fps

Reloadable Y

Rounds Per Box 20

Search Code PMC

Series Match

Similar Items A223

Type Open Tip Match Units Per Pack 20.

Some Related Reviews: Not Exact Product

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!