USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has their PSA 10.5″ 5.56 Nato 1/7 Phosphate Classic MFT Battlelink Pistol Kit on sale for just $379.99. Add your favorite stripped lower plus mag and you are ready to rock.

Barrel: Phosphate coated chrome-moly barrel. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a carbine-length gas system. Barrel is finished off with a classic black carbine-length handguard, F-Marked gas sight base, and A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is made to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized black for durability. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. DETAILS 10.5″ Barrel Length

Carbine Gas System

Phosphate Coated Barrel

5.56 NATO Chamber

1 in 7″ Twist Rate

PSA Standard Handguards, Black

F-Marked Front Sight Post

A2 Flash Hider

Forged Upper Receiver

Carpenter 158 BCG & Charging Handle

PSA Classic MFT Battlelink Pistol Lower Build Kit, Black Lower Build Kit: PSA Classic MFT Battlelink Pistol Lower Build Kit with Mission First Tactical Battlink Pistol Stabilizer with dual-sided QD points, 5 positioning mil-spec buffer tube, carbine latch plate, and mil-spec fire control group.

