PSA 10.5″ Carbine-Length 5.56 Nato MOE EPT SBA3 Pistol Kit W/MBUS Rear Sight $499.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the PSA 10.5″ Carbine-Length 5.56 Nato MOE EPT SBA3 Pistol Kit that includes an MBUS Rear Sight for $499.99. That is $200.00 off the MSRP and if you are considering this builders kit then you know the SBA3 goes for $130.00 all by itself online. But let us also remember the MagPul back up sight is included in this package, another $60.00 street price item. Check the links and you see why we say this a great package price.

Barrel: Chrome-moly barrel. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a carbine-length gas system. This barrel is phosphate coated and finished off with a MOE carbine-length handguard, F-Marked gas sight base, and A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is made to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized black for durability. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. 10.5″ Barrel Length

Carbine Gas System

Phosphate Coated Barrel

5.56 NATO Chamber

1 in 7″ Twist Rate

MOE Carbine Handguards, Black

F-Marked Front Sight Post

A2 Flash Hider

Forged Upper Receiver

Carpenter 158 BCG & Charging Handle

SBA3 MOE ETP Pistol Lower Build Kit, Black

Magpul MBUS Rear Backup Sight Lower Build Kit: Features Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT), Magpul Grip, Magpul Trigger Guard, and black oxide coated hammer and trigger springs. Also includes SB Tactical SBA3 Adjustable Pistol Brace, castle nut, latch plate, carbine buffer spring, 5 positioning mil-spec buffer tube, and standard carbine buffer. Did we say it includes Magpul MBUS Rear Sight?

Some Related Reviews, not the exact same products:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!