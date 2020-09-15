Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has their popular PSA 16″ M4 5.56 NATO 1/7 Phosphate MOE EPT Rifle Kit, with the Magpul rear sight for $499.99. This kit includes a Magpul MBUS Rear Sight, a retail value of $60.00.

Barrel: Phosphate finished 4150V chrome moly vanadium 16″ barrel. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a carbine-length gas system. this M4 barrel is is finished off with Magpul MOE carbine-length handguards, F-Marked gas sight base, and A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is made to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized for durability. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Bolt: Full-auto profile bolt carrier group. Milspec Carpenter No. 158® steel bolt, Shot Peened, High pressure tested, Mag particle inspected, Gas Key Hardened to USGI Specifications, Fastened with Grade 8 screws, and Staked Per Mil-Spec. 8620 steel M-16 profile carrier is chrome lined and phosphate coated. Build Kit: PSA EPT MOE Lower Build Kit Includes Magpul MOE Stock, Pistol grip, and trigger guard, Palmetto State Armory EPT Lower Parts Kit and Mil-Spec diameter 6-position buffer tube assembly. EPT Lower parts kit upgrades the standard combat-style fire control group with a single-stage, target-style, fire control group with polished contact surfaces and a electroless nickel coating. Barrel Length: 16″

Gas System: Carbine-Length

Barrel Profile: M4

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly

Barrel Finish: Phosphate

Chrome Lining: none

Muzzle Thread: 1/2×28

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1 in 7″

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750″

Gas Block Type: F-marked Front Sight Base

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: Magpul MOE Black Handguards

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full Auto

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Rear Sight: Magpul MBUS Rear Flip-Up Sight

Overall Length: 24.5″ Everything you need to finish your stripped lower! Includes: Magpul® MBUS Rear Sight, Black.

