USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a make your own PSA 16″ M4 CARBINE LENGTH 5.56 NATO 1/8 PHOSPHATE MOE UPPER WITH BCG, CH, & MBUS rear sight, in flat dark earth and a PSA MOE EPT Stealth lower Rifle package for just $599.99. You save $200.00+ on a complete rifle with a lot of original MAGPUL OEM parts.

This is a make your own package and is sold as two units buy, one or both:

Barrel: Phosphate coated 4150V chrome moly vanadium 16″ barrel. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:8 twist rate, M4 barrel extension, and a carbine length gas system. Barrel is finished off with Magpul MOE Flat Dark Earth carbine length handguards, F-Marked gas sight base, and an A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is made to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized for durability. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Bolt: Full-auto profile bolt carrier group. Milspec Carpenter No. 158® steel bolt, shot-peened, gas key hardened to USGI Specifications, fastened with grade 8 screws, and staked per Mil-Spec. Includes: Magpul MBUS Rear Backup Sight, Black

Gun Deals: PSA 16″ M4 Carbine Length 5.56 NATO Rifle Kit $599.98 Complete in FDE

