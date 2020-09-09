Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the PSA 16″ Mid-Length 5.56 NATO 1/7 Phosphate Classic Upper With BCG & Charging Handle for just $369.99. This a great buy as a BCG purchased alone will cost you $135.00.

Barrel: Chrome-moly vanadium steel, chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a Mid-length gas system. The A2-style profile barrel is phosphate coated and finished off with a .750″ diameter F-marked front sight base with sling swivel, standard handguards, and an A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is hard coat anodized black for durability. Featuring M4 feedramp cuts, these upper receivers are made for us right here in the USA. 16″ Barrel Length

4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium Steel Barrel

5.56 NATO Chamber

Phosphate Finish

1/7″ Twist Rate

M4 Feed Ramps

F-Marked Front Sight Post

A2 Flash Hider

Sling Loop

Classic Midlength Handguards

Forged 7075 T6 Upper Receiver

M16 Full-Auto Bolt Carrier Group

Carpenter 158 Bolt

Charging Handle Bolt Carrier Group: For AR15 and M16 rifles and carbines. Bolt is made of Carpenter 158 steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked. Includes Charging Handle.

