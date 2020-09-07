Gun Deals: PSA 5.56 Premium Full Auto Bolt Carrier Group With Logo $115.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the PSA 5.56 Premium Full Auto Bolt Carrier Group back in stock for $115.99. For the past months, these BCGs have been very hard to get and they are the best bolt carrier made in this price range.

Made in USA. Bolt is made of Mil-spec Carpenter 158 steel, Shot peened, High pressure tested and Mag Particle Inspected. Gas key is machined out of bar stock, chrome lined phosphate coated, and secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked per mil-spec. Bolt carrier is phosphated outside and chrome lined inside. Laser engraved with the PSA logo. Extractor Spring

Black Extractor Insert

Mil-Spec O-Ring

Milspec Carpenter No. 158® steel bolt

Shot Peened Bolt

High pressure tested

Mag particle inspected

Chrome Lined Carrier (AUTO)

Chrome Lined Gas Key

Gas Key Hardened to USGI Specifications

Gas Key Grade 8 Hardened Fasteners

Gas Key Staked Per Mil-Spec

Tool Steel Extractor

Extractor Spring

Extractor O-ring Insert

SKU 8779 For packaging considerations, BCG will be packed dry. As a result, it will have a grey, dusty appearance that will turn black with the application of CLP or other preferred lubricant.

