USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Rock Island Armory VR60 Semi-Automatic 12 Gauge Shotgunin FDE and chambered for 3″ Magnum loads. on sale for $549.99. Shop 9-round magazines for this rock-n-roller here, over here, and online here.

The ultimate design and features of an AR semi-automatic shotgun using a conventional gas-operated action which is located around the support tube that runs below the barrel. The return spring is also located around the same support tube which is concealed by an enlarged polymer handguard. The barrel can be very easily removed from the upper receiver. The upper receiver is manufactured from an aluminum alloy. The magazine release button mimics the M16 rifle location. The manual safety also duplicates the M16 style being located on the left side of the receiver above the pistol grip. Manufacturer: Rock Island Armory

Product Line: VR60

Caliber: 12 Gauge

Barrel Length: 20″

Chamber: 3″

Overall Length: 39″

Capacity: 5+1

Magazines Included: 1

Weight: 7.39 lbs

Finish: Flat Dark Earth The top of the receiver has a carrying handle and integral picatinny rail for mounting rear sights, or any optical accessories. The VR60 12-gauge shotgun is appropriate for all levels of hunting and sporting enthusiasts. Comes packaged in a nice commercial box with the chokes and magazine. Removable A-2 style carry handle allows for quick conversion to a flat top. Chambered for 3″ Magnum loads.

