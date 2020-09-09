SandM Ammunition Now Using Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 Casings

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, announces that S&M Ammunition has introduced its 9mm 115 gr FMJ round featuring Shell Shock Technologies’ revolutionary NAS3 casings.

The 9mm FMJ (not plated) S&M Ammunition total cartridge weighs 115 grains and is available in a box of 50 rounds for $19.00. The rounds are currently out of stock on S&M Ammunition’s website due to shortages caused by COVID-19 but expect to be back in stock shortly.

“We are excited to be offering ammunition using Shell Shock Technologies’ cases and look forward to increasing our ammunition line with other calibers in the future”, said Jay Slaughter, co-founder of S&M Ammunition. “We are truly excited and proud to have our groundbreaking NAS3 casings be a part of S&M Ammunition’s line up,” said Craig Knight, CEO of Shell Shock Technologies.

About Shell Shock’s NAS3 Cases:

Shell Shock’s NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity, and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger), and elasticity in comparison to brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack, or grow (stretch). They are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com