Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has Schmid Tool 2-Stage Nickel Boron Plated AR Triggers for just $69.98 each. Schmid Tool is who most of the resellers buy their wholesale triggers from and rebrand as theirs. Made in America! Many of you likely already own this trigger group. You can tell if you have one by the tool mark “S” on the hammer, there is an S mark on the trigger as well. See the image above. This is one of those deals where you should stock up on a few for back up parts or for future rifle builds. Compare prices here and here.

Schmid Tool 2-Stage Nickel Boron Plated Trigger The term “milspec” is thrown around a lot. 1005 Tactical has owned the actual mil-spec for countless parts for over 20 years. They supply the lower components to the Department of Defense as well as countless large name firearm companies. You will undoubtedly see these exact triggers sold by other companies for much more. Quality is unsurpassed and ISO (9001:2008) compliant. Simply put this is the best trigger on the market anywhere near this price point. The new 1005 Tactical 2-Stage Nickel Boron Trigger. With a 4.5 lb total pull weight and a durable Nickel Boron finish, this trigger ensures a smooth pull and crisp break every time you squeeze the trigger. The two stages of this trigger consist of an initial 2lb pull that brings you to a “wall”, where the hammer and trigger are set to break for the shot. After that, it’s only a 2.5 lb pull to fire, helping you to make accurate shots with short resets in between. Specifications & Features: Designed For All AR/M4 & PCC Type Rifles & Pistols 5.56mm & 9mm Firearms

Machined & Hardened Surfaces

Milspec 8620 Tool Steel Trigger

Milspec 8620 Tool Steel Hammer

Proprietary NiB-X Nickel Boron Coating on Trigger & Hammer

Milspec 7075 Disconnect

100% Pull Tested for Function

1st Stage 2-2.5lb

2nd Stage 2.5lb

Meets Pull Weight Requirement For Most Law Enforcement

Secondary Ground and Heat Treated

All parts met with the strict ±.0005″ tolerances

100% Made in USA

100% American Made Quality Components are 100% Made in the USA All parts meet or exceed military specifications (Mil Spec)

Quality packaging keeps components protected and organized

Easy to Install Parts Included: 2-Stage Nickel Boron Trigger

2-Stage Nickel Boron Hammer

2-Stage Disconnector

Trigger Pin

Hammer Pin

Trigger spring

Hammer spring

Disconnector spring Quick and easy installation, No special tools required.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!