USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory in partnership with SIG Sauer has a great package for you rifle shooters! Get the Sig Sauer HVP Whiskey 3 4-12x40mm Scope with the Kilo Laser Rangefinder for just $299.99. That is $80.00+ pff the MSRP.

Sig Sauer HVP Whiskey 3 4-12x40mm Riflescope The ideal solution for medium, and long-range engagements, as well as recreational shooting across a wide range of calibers and light conditions. Features: 3x optical zoom second focal plane (SFP) with 1” main tube & multiple reticle options. `

Low dispersion (LD) glass provides industry-leading optical clarity for any situation

Magnification: 4-12x40mm

Tube Diameter: 1″

Reticle: Quadplex

Field of View: 24.8’ @ 100 yards

Eye Relief: 3.6″

Optical Coatings: Spectracoat

OAL: 12.5″

OAH: 1.8″

OAW: 1.8″

Weight: 16oz

Adjustment: .25 MOA Sig Sauer Kilo 1400BDX Laser Rangefinder Features: 6×20 mm monocular with SpectraCoatTM anti-reflection coatings for superior light transmission and optical clarity

Revolutionary Lightwave™ DSP Technology for the fastest and longest distance rangefinder engine.

HyperScan provides 4x range updates per second in scan mode while

RangeLock reports the last range result when ranging distant targets

Units in yards or meters to tenth Y/M resolution.

Magnification: 6x

Field of View: 34.2″ @ 100 yards

Eye Relief: 15mm

Optical Coatings: Spectracoat

Display: High transmittance LCD

Battery: CR2

Waterproof: IPx4

OAL: 3.7″

OAH: 2.9″

OAW: 1.4″

Weight: 5 oz BDXTM Ballistic Data Xchange capable, providing your BDX sight or riflescope with an automatically illuminated holdover dot through Bluetooth pairing.

