SIG SAUER Introduces Limited Edition P220 LEGION CARRY SAO

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of the P220 LEGION CARRY SAO (.45 cal) to the exclusive SIG SAUER LEGION Series product line of pistols.

“The introduction of the P220 LEGION CARRY SAO is both a unique and exclusive opportunity and brings several firsts to the market for our LEGION Series pistols. Most notably this is the first introduction of both a carry size pistol and the availability of a .45 caliber for a LEGION Series pistol,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, and Executive Vice President, SIG SAUER, Inc. “Additionally, this is a rare opportunity to either become a member of the exclusive SIG SAUER LEGION or expand your collection as a current LEGION member, due to the n fact that this is a limited run pistol.”

The SIG SAUER P220 LEGION CARRY SAO is a carry-size .45 caliber, hammer-fired pistol, featuring a Legion Gray stainless steel slide and frame, with X-RAY3 Day/Night Sights, single action only flat trigger, and ambidextrous manual safety. LEGION enhancements include a solid steel guide rod, enhanced checkering on the front strap and under the trigger guard, front cocking serrations for easy slide operations, black G-10 checkered grips with LEGION medallion inset on the grips, LEGION Chevron engraved on the slide, and includes three (3) 8-round magazines.

P220 LEGION CARRY SAO Specs:

Overall Length: 7.1 in.

Overall Height: 5.5 in.

Overall Width: 1.5 in.

Barrel Length: 3.9 in.

Sight Radius: 5.7 in.

Weight (incl. magazine): 30.4 oz.

By registering a SIG SAUER LEGION Series pistol owners become a part of the SIG SAUER LEGION. This includes members-only access to free gear and premium merchandise, in addition to exclusive LEGION Member-only communications and events. To learn more about the SIG SAUER LEGION visit sigsauer.com.

Contact your local SIG SAUER retailer for the availability of this limited run SIG SAUER P220 LEGION CARRY SAO. Complete product specs and information for the P220 LEGION CARRY SAO are available at sigsauer.com.

