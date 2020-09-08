Ammo Pre-Order: Silver Bear, .223 Remington, SP, 62 Grain, 500 Rounds $147.24

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Attention, this is pre-order or backorder/advance buy price. DO NOT ORDER if you are not willing to wait for delivery or take a chance on the order being canceled without notice or being delayed beyond the listed delivery date.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has a pre-order offer on 500 rounds of Silver Bear, .223 Remington, SP (soft point), 62 Grain ammunition for $147.24 for buyers club members. That is $0.294 each a round. If you keep missing out on 223/5.56 as it keeps selling out, then take a chance on getting some on pre-order. Click our buy now button for an updated on the current estimated delivery date.

Silver Bear® 62 Grain .223 Remington® SP Ammo.

Highly polished zinc plating on the cartridge case gives Silver Bear® the name! Non-reloadable, non-corrosive, current production, SP rounds. Muzzle Velocity: 3,045 F.P.S. Muzzle Energy: 1,276 ft.-lbs.

Ammunition Comment: On the state of ammunition ordering in 2020. All of us at AmmoLand News are well aware that there is very little to zero (0) inventory of in-stock ammunition in the popular .223, 5.56 or 9mm calibers that we can link to in daily deals. Any that we do find currently in stock sell out in minutes or hours. We continue to list Sportsman's Guide as we have been in communication with their top executives and they have told us they have every intention of filling orders (within the limits of FTC rules). At least they are giving customers the option of pre-ordering to have the ability to get in line for ammunition purchases and they do not charge your credit card until the order ships. If you are signing up for the SG Club Membership those charges do happen so that must be considered before ordering. Regarding existing order cancelations with SG. According to FTC rules if the delivery date on ammunition you already ordered gets pushed back SG has to cancel your order or in some cases give you the option to stay in line but for the new delivery date. If any of the pre-ordering, waiting, and running the risk of cancellations or other delays is a problem for you please do not order from them as we have no ability to address any issues with your order once you place it with Sportsman's Guide which is a third party retailer from AmmoLand News. We are living in crazy times.



Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

