USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has SK Standard Plus 22 Long Rifle 40Gr round noes Ammo in stock and you can make your own package deal and get 2000 rounds for $264.91 with a coupon code at check out. That is $0.132 cents each. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

To make this deal in your shopping cart you need to add four (4) 5oo round bricks to your cart so you can then apply coupon code VSC and be an Edge Member to get the free shipping. Look at our cart check image below to see how we did it.

Universal training cartridge with the highest quality and precision for short and long ranges. Ideal for use for all rifle and pistol disciplines. Brand Style: Standard Plus Bullet Style: Lead Round Nose (LRN) Bullet Weight (Grains): 40 Cartridge: 22 Long Rifle Muzzle Energy: 98 Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1050

SK Standard Plus Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr RN Ammo Deal Cart Check 09/24/2020

