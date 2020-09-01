Smith & Wesson Contributes $500k to NSSF’s 2020 #GUNVOTE Program

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that firearm manufacturer Smith & Wesson contributed $500,000 to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE voter registration and education campaign. This is the largest donation the #GUNVOTE campaign has received to date.

“This election cycle marks a crossroads in the future of the firearms industry and of our very freedom to bear arms,” said Mark Smith, President and CEO of Smith & Wesson. “We must ensure the Second Amendment is protected at every level. It is critical that hunters, recreational target shooters, and all those seeking to exercise their constitutional right to protect themselves and their families be educated and vote in November. We’re extremely proud to make this contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign and for what it represents in educating voters how their choices at the polls will impact the future of all Americans’ free exercise of their constitutional rights.” “The firearm industry is fortunate to have numerous partners who are dedicated to the growth and success of the whole and Smith & Wesson is right at the top,” stated Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President, and General Counsel. “With this generous contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign, Smith & Wesson is going above and beyond to assist NSSF in educating and activating voters ahead of November’s election. Smith & Wesson’s substantial contribution is vital now more than ever and is to be commended.”

Election Day is less than 70 days away and millions of voters will head to the polls on November 3rd. Nearly 5 million of those are first-time gun buyers. Current events across the United States demonstrate why the Founding Fathers 230 years ago had the foresight to recognize why the right to keep and bear arms would still be vital today.

#GUNVOTE is a campaign by the NSSF to encourage America’s gun owners to register to vote, to become educated on where the candidates stand on the Second Amendment, and, on election day not to risk their rights and #GUNVOTE. The campaign’s website provides links to help voters register and find their polling place. NSSF strongly encourages all industry members to download the #GUNVOTE button to use on their websites and social media platforms and order #GUNVOTE decals for distribution to family, friends, and customers.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org