USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has 50 round boxes of Speer Gold Dot 9mm +P 124GR JHP Ammunition in stock as we post this for $39.98 a box. That is $0.799 each a round which is a fair price in today's market for in-stock +P ammo.

Speer Gold Dot Ammunition is loaded with bonded core bullets and designed for home defense and personal protection. Bonding the jacket to the core means the elimination of core-jacket separations and superior weight retention. Product Information Cartridge 9mm Luger +P

Grain Weight 124 Grains

Quantity 20 Round

Muzzle Velocity 1220 Feet Per Second

Muzzle Energy 410 Foot Pounds

Bullet Style Bonded JHP

Lead Free No

Case Type Nickel Plated

Primer Boxer

Corrosive No

Reloadable Yes

Test Barrel Length 4 Inches

Country of Origin United States of America This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases. Made In the United States of America.

