USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Springfield Armory XD-S Mod.2 45 ACP 3.3″ Pistol in stock, on sale and shipping for $499.99.

Palmetto State Armory is a proud source of Springfield Armory's quality & competitive shooting Firearms! Springfield Armory is an American Firearms manufacturer founded in 1974. The next evolution of the acclaimed XD-S pistol is here. The Springfield XD-S Mod.2 is a slime, single-stack frame, holding 6 rounds of .45 ACP making it a premier concealed carry firearm. Springfield Armory’s XD-S Mod.2 offers upgrades from the inside out. A higher hand position, enhanced grip texturing, thinner slide, an Ameriglo Pro-Glo front sight with tactical-rack rear sight, and an enhanced trigger advance this polymer-framed pistol’s acclaimed “point and shoot” ergonomics. Other features include a loaded chamber indicator and a grip safety that immediately readies the gun for action yet renders it virtually incapable of firing if dropped. Caliber: 45 ACP

Barrel Length: 3.3″

Barrel Material: Hammer Forged, Steel, Melonite

Twist: 1:16 RH

Slide: Forged Steel, Melonite Finish

Frame: Black Polymer Enhanced Grip Texture

Sights: Fiber Optic Front, Tactical Rack Serrated White Dot Rear For those looking for a constant-carry pistol, the new XD-S Mod.2 is a perfect choice. It embodies everything Springfield Armory stands for: constant improvement, high-quality, and a relentless commitment to one goal forging firearms that enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

