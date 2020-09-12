SSP Eyewear Sponsors Midway USA Foundation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Columbia, MO – Youth shooting teams now have access to top of the line eyewear and grow their MidwayUSA Foundation Team Endowment with every purchase. SSP Eyewear is now a sponsor of Midway USA Foundation. SSP allows shooting teams to create their own custom weblink to allow team members, coaches, and supporters to purchase eyewear. All teams receive discounted eyewear and 10% of proceeds generated with their unique link will benefit the respective team endowment.

With a mission to design and manufacture the most comfortable, best-looking eyewear at an affordable price, this latest partnership is a great opportunity to help young shooting athletes gain quality products to compete and assist them in their fundraising.

“We at SSP Eyewear or very excited to partner with MidwayUSA Foundation who has the same goal of changing the future of youth shooting sports and to continue a tradition of firearm ownership for many generations to come,” said Mike Bechtel, Owner of SSP Eyewear. Thousands of youth shooting teams across the country have Midway USA Foundation endowments that are earmarked specifically for their team to grow through donations and fundraisers, like this SSP fundraiser. Contributions are also matched through Midway USA Foundation’s current Matching Program. Annually, teams with endowments at the MidwayUSA Foundation are eligible to receive a cash grant to help cover various shooting team expenses. Additional business leaders interested in supporting the future of the industry are encouraged to contact John Linquist, MidwayUSA Foundation Relationship Manager, by email [email protected] org or phone 573-219-7688.

About SSP EyeWear:

SSP Eyewear and has been manufacturing world-class eyewear for over a decade. Our business is dedicated to Don Bechtel, grandfather of SSP eyewear’s president and founder, Mike Bechtel, who lost an eye as a child. Our mission is to spread the word that safety eyewear is necessary, not just on the jobsite and sporting activities, but also in day-to-day life. We are committed to creating safety sunglasses that provide exceptional protection, great styles, coordinated colors and superior fit. It really is possible to have all of the comfort and eye appeal of sunglass with the protection of safety glass. Learn more at sspeyewear.com.