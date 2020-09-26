Tactical Medical Solutions (TacMed) Introduces the Critical Event Response System

Anderson, S.C. (Ammoland.com) – Tactical Medical Solutions, LLC (TacMed), in support of the NFPA 3000™ standard for the preparedness and response to an active shooter/hostile event, introduces the TacMed™ Critical Event Response System.

Active threat events are occurring with greater frequency and loss. These hostile events can occur anywhere: in churches, schools, concerts, workplaces, and many other public venues. NFPA 3000TM guides community leaders in establishing an integrated plan for preparedness, response, and recovery. By combining the four key principles of unified command, integrated response, planned recovery, and whole community, every life that can be saved will be saved during a traumatic event.

The TacMed™ Critical Event Response System provides the necessary equipment for ballistic protection and medical treatment of life-threatening injuries to yourself, another responder, or a casualty on-scene. Standard system set-ups include the TacMedTM Responder Plate Carrier with Soft Armor, Universal Tourniquet Dispenser with SOF® Tourniquets, and a Signature Series Medical Kit. The system meets and exceeds NFPA 3000TM guidelines and can be customized to best fit your specific needs.

The TacMedTM Responder Armor System offers one of the largest armor coverage areas in the industry and is compatible with a variety of soft and hard armor plate options. The Universal Tourniquet Dispenser locates the long-proven SOF® Tourniquet for rapid access. Medical kits are available in multiple configurations to meet your department’s objective: Individual, Medic, Mass Casualty, and Rescue. Medical kit components are stocked in the brand new Signature Series line of nylon with modular internal panels. Many components of the Critical Event Response System have long been trusted by law enforcement agencies around the country and are proudly manufactured in the US.

Free training on both ballistic protection and medical equipment is available through TMS University. For more information on any of the NFPA 3000 TM -compliant TacMed™ Critical Event Response Systems, visit https://www.tacmedsolutions.com/products/nfpa-3000.

About Tactical Medical Solutions®:

Tactical Medical Solutions® is a global leading developer and manufacturer of pre-hospital medical gear for the tactical and civilian world. Founded in 2003 by a Special Forces medic who created the SOF® Tactical Tourniquet, our tourniquet is now one of only two approved by the Department of Defense and was selected as the tourniquet of choice for the American Red Cross. While our original purpose was supporting the military, environments changed and TacMed progressed into servicing law enforcement, fire, EMS, rescue, and now even civilians. As a result, our product line has expanded greatly and is constantly evolving.

With more than 2,000 products available and a presence in 70 countries around the world, we service seven of the top ten police departments, including the NYPD and LAPD, as well as, major fire and EMS agencies. TacMed also services civilian audiences, such as all municipal buildings in the city of Dallas, NFL stadiums, Marriott hotels, churches, and public and private schools across the country through Tramedic, our line of trauma kits developed for the everyday citizen. In addition to providing all of these customers equipment designed specifically for them, we provide kit customization and a complete knowledge management system that offers education and training to match. www.tacmedsolutions.com

