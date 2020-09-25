Team Ruger Dominates at 2020 East Coast Steel Challenge

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger took multiple divisional wins at the 2020 East Coast Steel Challenge Championship held at the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club in New Tripoli, PA this past weekend.

Shooting the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger, Team Captain Doug Koenig claimed first place in the Open division with a final time of 90.77 with teammate James McGinty following right behind in second place. McGinty also claimed first place in the Limited division as well as the Rimfire Open Pistol division, earning him the high overall and Steel Master title.

Dave Olhasso racked up first place wins in both the Iron Sight Revolver division and the Optic Sight Revolver division shooting the Ruger Custom Shop Super GP100 Competition revolver chambered in 9mm Luger. Olhasso continued his run by capturing the top spot in the Carry Optics division shooting the Ruger American Competition Pistol and finishing third in the PCC Open division shooting the Ruger PC Carbine Chassis rifle in 9mm Luger.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.