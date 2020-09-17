TEKMAT AR15 Ultra-Premium Rifle & Gadsden-Flag Pistol Cleaning Mat 2PK $35.00 FREES&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Online orders only! Follow the links below to find this hidden product page.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- It is back in stock! TEKMAT gun accessories have an exclusive deal for just readers of AmmoLand News, you won't find this anywhere else! A Two (2) mat package for just $35.00 and you can get FREE shipping for orders over $50.00.

TEKMAT has a sale going on a two (2) pack bundle of their most popular cleaning mats, one for your AR rifles and one for your pistols. Normally $44.00 for both, you save 20%+ with the sale. Spend a little more ($50+) on other cool stuff like cleaning kits and get FREE shipping, that is a real bonus as TEKMAT mats a so inexpensive to start with, it can cost almost as much as the price of one mat to ship them. That makes this a great deal on an awesome two-pack.

Gadsden Flag – Don't Tread on Me Pistol Mat TekMat is the creator of original printed cleaning and maintenance mat. Our 17” TekMats are large enough to handle a fully disassembled handgun with room to spare for tools and accessories. The 1/8” padding on these mats not only provides a premium feel and high level of quality but it offers extra protection from any rough handling or drops while working on your firearm. The ultra soft, oil and water-resistant surface helps protect your firearm from scratches while the diagrams and illustrations help with cleaning, disassembly and are just plain fun to look at. AR-15 Ultra Premium Gun Cleaning Mat TekMat created the original printed cleaning and maintenance mat and with the new Ultra line of Premium TekMats, you get the same quality and durability as the original TekMat but with more space, thicker padding, and a premium stitched edge. The Ultra 44 TekMat is large enough to handle a fully disassembled rifle with room to spare for tools and accessories. The extra thick .25” padding not only provides a premium feel and high level of quality but it offers extra protection from any rough handling or drops while working on your firearm. The ultra soft, oil and water-resistant surface helps protect your firearm from scratches while the diagrams and illustrations help with cleaning, disassembly and are just plain fun to look at. Specifications PROTECT YOUR GUN AND YOUR WORK AREA – The soft thermoplastic fiber surface ensures your gun doesn’t get scratched while the extra thick, .25” vulcanized rubber will protect your work surface and prevent the mat from sliding. This mat will also keep harmful chemicals, oil and dirt from penetrating down to your desk, bench or work area where you normally clean and work on your AR-15.

OVERSIZED DESIGN – This AR-15 gun cleaning mat measures 15” x 44” and is .25” thick. The oversized design gives you plenty of room to disassemble your handgun and to clean it without having to move parts all over. The thick .25” vulcanized rubber backing ensures the cleaning mat will protect your firearm and work surface.

QUALITY GUN CLEANING MAT – This AR-15 gun cleaning mat by TekMat is made to exacting standards. This begins with the water-resistant, scratch proof, fade and oil resistant dye-sublimation printing. This heat transferred printing impregnates the ink into the fibers for a lifetime of durability. TekMat does not silkscreen their designs like a lot of other inferior gun cleaning mat manufacturers.

STITCHED EDGE – In addition to the oversized design and thick padding, this AR-15 gun cleaning mat also features a stitched edge. This premium finish ensures the mat won’t roll and won’t fray.

EASY TO USE – This AR-15 gun cleaning mat comes with an overview of the history of the AR-15 as well as a simple to follow parts diagram of the parts that make up your AR-15. The AR-15 cleaning mat rolls up for easy storage along with your other cleaning supplies and accessories.

All TEKMATs are well-reviewed:

TEKMAT AR15 Ultra-Premium Rifle & Gadsden-Flag Pistol Cleaning Mat 2PK Cart Check

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News offer is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!