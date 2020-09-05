The Ranger is the Latest Addition to the Extensive Line of Holsters from Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Versacarry® continues to add innovative products to their line of holsters. The latest model is The Ranger, a perfect holster for concealed carry.

The Ranger is an inside the waistband design with a slim, extremely low profile. This design is perfect for concealment and comfort. It features an ultra-plush padded back for added comfort while wearing the holster. The Ranger uses an easy on/off clip to simplify putting the holster on and taking it off.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

Vegetable-Tanned Water Buffalo Leather

Industrial Grade Bonded Nylon Thread

Designed for use with a standard 1.5″ wide belt designed for carry. Don't have one, shop for one HERE.

Proudly Made in the USA

Limited Lifetime Warranty

The Ranger is available in sizes for a wide variety of pistols from compact to full size.

The Ranger is a very affordable holster available directly from Versacarry with a suggested retail price of just $44.99.

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.