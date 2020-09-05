The Ranger is the Latest Addition to the Extensive Line of Holsters from Versacarry

The Ranger is the Latest Addition to the Extensive Line of Holsters from Versacarry
U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Versacarry® continues to add innovative products to their line of holsters.  The latest model is The Ranger, a perfect holster for concealed carry.

The Ranger is an inside the waistband design with a slim, extremely low profile.  This design is perfect for concealment and comfort.  It features an ultra-plush padded back for added comfort while wearing the holster.  The Ranger uses an easy on/off clip to simplify putting the holster on and taking it off.

The Ranger
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS: 

  • Vegetable-Tanned Water Buffalo Leather
  • Industrial Grade Bonded Nylon Thread
  • Designed for use with a standard 1.5″ wide belt designed for carry. Don't have one, shop for one HERE.
  • Proudly Made in the USA
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty

The Ranger is available in sizes for a wide variety of pistols from compact to full size.

The Ranger is a very affordable holster available directly from Versacarry with a suggested retail price of just $44.99.

 Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.

