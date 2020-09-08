This Week on Shooting USA – All Army Small Arms Championship ~ VIDEO

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- This time, it’s Army Small Arms competition with rack issue carbines and pistols that’s open to active duty, guard, reserve, and cadets, to keep battlefield skills sharp. The Army Marksmanship Unit hosts the challenges on the ranges at Fort Benning.

Plus, the big guns, Dirty Harry's Model 29. And then the .500 S&W Magnum and the Lever Carbine chambering the .500 for even more power in the woods.

Mark Redl has a Colt Pro Tip on shooting and moving.

And John’s explaining all you need to know to go gun racing in the Steel Challenge. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

The Shooting USA Store – Firearm Guards Are Back in Stock

We're restocked and shipping again with the 100-year-old-Amish method of preventing rust from moisture. $14.95 or 2 for $25, including shipping. PRODUCT LINK HERE

And Jim’s Hat is now available, the only one ever to fit his size 8 head! PRODUCT LINK HERE

If you’re out and around, Stay Safe, Stay Armed. At home we will do our best to inform and entertain you.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at vimeo.com/ondemand/shootingusa

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 27th Year!