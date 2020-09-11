Opinion

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- We are hounded daily that war is peace. Rioters and arsonists are peaceful protesters. Freedom is slavery. Covid-19 is a deadly pandemic. Face masks are for our health. We should trust the media. Ignorance is strength. The Marxist-styled-governance and draconian policies of Democratic politicians in America today can easily be found in the writings of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” and in George Orwell’s “1984”.

#WhiteHouseSiege in Lafayette Square, Washington, DC

A 50-day #WhiteHouseSiege in Lafayette Square, Washington, DC is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 17th, 2020, for the main purpose of ramping up the visual anarchy and unrest in our Nation’s Capital, for all the world to witness, as the 2020 presidential election grows closer. But, ostensibly, it is more about getting people used to the concept that President Trump plans to ‘steal’ the election, which is a well-known Alinsky tactic of ‘accusing the other side of what you are, in fact, doing’.

Pursuant to Orwell’s ‘1984’ they apply the ‘Ministry of Truth’ to rewrite historical records to conform to the state’s ever-changing version of what is true and what is not—broadcasted 24/7 to an ignorant populous by a complicit, propaganda-driven-media. It becomes nearly impossible for righteous men to argue against their pompous-high-ground-truisms such as, “We would rather be morally correct than factually correct.”

One thing that is ‘factually correct’ is that more of us are coming to realize Covid-19 is a media-hyped pandemic created solely for political purposes. The coronavirus is a scam—a swindle. It is high time we come to understand that we are in the midst of a global crime of horrific proportions. According to the New World Order planners, stated in a Rockefeller Foundation report, a global pandemic must result in increased controls, where people will gladly surrender their freedoms in order to feel safe.

The Democrats used Covid-19 as a double-edged sword by first taking a sledgehammer to Trump’s MAGA economy, and then used the quarantines, face masks, and social distancing to generate enough pent-up anger amongst the people, after being locked down for three-four months, to justify the next phase of their assault easily. And so, waiting in the wings for the scripted-director’s-call to center stage, came Black Lives Matter and Antifa to create the crucial violence in the streets. Then their lawless anarchy was purposely staged to divide and separate the races, identifying all whites as racist, as stipulated in the 1619 project.

BLM Movement Stirred The Demands For Reparations And Violence Against Their Abstract White Racism

The BLM movement stirred the demands for reparations and violence against their abstract white racism, which became acceptable and, therefore, impossible for the Democrats to stop the violence. And, for this reason, in the demented minds of the Democrats, having planned these actions will, therefore, not arrest or make any negative allegations against the out-of-control-mobs. In the eyes of the cultural Marxist BLM, police and their enforcement of laws are seen as white privilege, which in turn becomes white racism, concluding that the white man’s laws are in the way of true justice.

Meanwhile, working or middle-class white Americans have been threatened into a near-deafening silence.

And so, with the Democrat’s planned insurrection and treason running in the background, we work our way cautiously toward the November 3rd, 2020 presidential election, where massive chaos and mayhem will rule the day. And, on that day, there are many who believe President Donald Trump will easily be reelected in a landslide, in what some are referring to as a ‘Red Mirage.’ And, therefore, under normal circumstances, President Trump would, on that very night, claim victory.

But, because this Election Night will be anything but under-normal-circumstances, we come to the aforementioned, But Then…

Firstly, the Democrats, the Never-Trump-Republicans, along with all of Washington’s bureaucratic-Obama-loyalists, find themselves again in a most desperate position knowing that the polls with Joe Biden in the lead are fake and know that it will be a physical impossibility for Biden to win—legitimately that is… And, therefore, any and all, even deadly tactics, will be acceptably in-play to make Joe Biden their new president-elect.

Meanwhile, their slow-thinking-candidate, Joe Biden, who absentmindedly included in a recent speech the type written words, “End of Quote” from his teleprompter, has been told by his handlers, ‘You will not concede the election under any circumstances—got it Joe?’

80 Million Mail-In Ballots Have Been Sent Out to Who Knows Where?

Which brings us to the reason why all demonic democratic governors have demanded mail-in ballots, which have absolutely nothing to do with Covid-19 safety. No, mail-in ballots are being used in almost all democratic states for the sole purpose of controlling the outcome, aka: stealing, the presidential election. PERIOD!

Historically, a large percentage of Republicans will vote in person while, just like clockwork, an even larger percentage of fearful-Covid-minded-Democrats, will vote by mail-in ballots. In his Labor Day speech, President Trump said that nearly 80 million mail-in ballots have been sent out, making this the largest magnitude of mail-in ballots ever tried in any country before.

Although all states permit mail-in ballots to be received/date-stamped before Election Day, no ballot cast/received/date stamped after November 3rd can be considered constitutionally valid. Which also implies that counting harvested, or un-postmarked ballots, that arrive (un-date-stamped) or are suddenly found after Election Day, would also be unconstitutional.

The question becomes: At the typical polling place, there is a curtain or screen for the purpose of making each vote confidential or giving each the right to a secret ballot, but we lose that right of confidentially where another person opens our mail-in ballot with our name and will know for whom each of us voted, and then potentially posting our names and vote onto a list—which is wrong and should be entirely illegal.

But, even if all mail-in ballots were to be considered completely legit if received before Election Day, there are three swing states—Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—where no mail-in vote can be counted until after the polls close on Election Day, which based on the potential volume, could take days/weeks to count and certify. A quick look at the mail-in ballot requests of just one of these states may give you even more indigestion.

Will This Massive Mail-In Vote Cheating Scheme By The Democrats Work?

In just the state of Pennsylvania, Democrats have so far requested over 900,000 mail-in ballots, while the Republicans have asked for only 350,000, giving the Dems a 39% advantage. It has been said that both political parties will cheat—the Democrats are just better at it. And, therefore, there will be an untold number of ways in which the better-at-it-Democrats plan to ‘count’ the mail-in vote of this entirely-eccentric-election.

And, as if by design, even after all the mail-in ballots are counted, half the country will not accept the results, leading to a contested election in order to fuel a massive coup attempt, already in play by the ongoing #White House Siege. The violence in the lead up to the election will only become more amplified. Attacks by the BLM on whites will escalate as they are continually encouraged by the likes of Pelosi, Harris, Obama, and others to strike out at anyone who resists them.

So, where does this leave us? In a civil war? No! Not even close. Will this massive mail-in vote cheating scheme by the Democrats work? Doubtfully! But, will President Trump accept their fraudulent results? No! Never! We must keep in mind that Donald J. Trump is a street-fighter and he will not go down or leave the office without using every legal option and power of the Presidency to prove their fraudulent counts/results.

Trump supporters, however, need to realize the danger, always mindful of situational awareness of their surroundings, and be prepared to act accordingly. But, know this too will eventually pass.

You, and your prayers to the Good Lord, are the only ones who can stop the Democrats. You must commit now to do whatever you can (work phone banks, go door-to-door, call your state GOP office to volunteer) to make sure that President Trump is reelected by such a wide majority that Biden will be forced to concede. It will not be easy. Roll up your sleeves. Get to work. Plan to survive and we will. And, with your help, America will not only survive but courageously push through to the other side, where once again we will be One Nation under God, with Liberty and Justice for all.

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum – If you desire peace, prepare for war.

About Fredy Lowe

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City Police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers, and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.