U. S. Coast Guard Selects and Fields GLOCK Pistols

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- GLOCK, Inc., a global leader in firearm manufacturing, is proud to announce that the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has selected and begun fielding the GLOCK pistols after a thorough review of testing results.

The USCG operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during peacetime with a maritime law enforcement mission with jurisdiction in domestic and international waters. The USCG is charged with protecting America’s economic, national, and border security as America’s maritime first responder. With missions of search and rescue, homeland security, and national defense, the USCG requires a reliable sidearm that performs in all conditions and harsh elements.

After careful evaluation of existing federal contracts supported by GLOCK, the USCG selected to purchase through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) contract the GLOCK 19 Gen5 MOS as the standard service pistol. USCG acquisition objective was fulfilled by GLOCK within four months of the initial purchase request. CBP’s extensive solicitation process, which included independent testing by the Institute of Justice Laboratories, comprehensive field evaluations, and direct input from 16,000 CBP law enforcement personnel, helped guide the selection by USCG.

“GLOCK is honored to support the requirements of the USCG and provide a weapon solution that delivers on unmatched performance and value in any environment,” said GLOCK, Inc. VP Josh Dorsey. “The comprehensive testing and evaluation process conducted by CBP demonstrated the GLOCK pistols lasting reliability that instills confidence in those who use it to go into harm’s way.”

The CBP award incorporates GLOCK’s newest 5th Generation technology pistols. For more information about GLOCK Gen5 technologies, visit us.glock.com.

