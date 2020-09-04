Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Botach tactical has some very limited Inventory of Winchester Silvertip 9mm 147GR JHP Defense Ammunition 20 Rounds for just $14.61

Winchester Silvertip has been trusted for decades when it matters most. Silvertip Defense ammunition offers the time-proven design with the Power to Defend. The jacketed hollow point design provides maximum stopping power for personal defense scenarios. The jacket profile of the Silvertip bullet ensures reliable functioning, precise accuracy and consistent expansion. Product Information Cartridge: 9mm Luger

Grain Weight: 147 Grains

Quantity: 20 Round

Muzzle Velocity: 1010 Feet Per Second

Muzzle Energy: 333 Foot Pounds

Bullet Style: Jacketed Hollow Point

Bullet Brand And Model: Winchester Silvertip Hollow Point

Lead Free: No

Case Type: Brass

Primer: Boxer

Corrosive: No

Reloadable: Yes

Country of Origin: United States of America This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, in boxer-primed, reloadable brass cases.

