Yamaha Unveils All-New Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000

MARIETTA, Ga. – September 3, 2020 – Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, sets a new benchmark in the recreational off-road segment, unveiling the all-new Proven Off-Road Wolverine RMAX 1000 line of two- and four-seat Side-by-Side (SxS) models, assembled at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art U.S.-based Newnan, Georgia, factory, giving serious adventure-seekers a new level of class-leading high-performance, extreme capability, power delivery, and versatility, without sacrificing reliability or cabin comfort.

The all-new Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 Side-by-Sides include Standard, XT-R Edition (XT-R), and Limited Edition (LE) models set in an all-new and impressive chassis featuring a new engine, new Yamaha Drive-Mode (D-Mode) power-delivery system, FOX iQS suspension technology, and driver-centric comforts and proven reliability beyond what off-road SxS enthusiasts have ever experienced. The RMAX 1000 models join Yamaha’s Wolverine family of recreational-based SxS vehicles, which includes the enhanced 2021 Wolverine X2 and X4 R-Spec and XT-R configurations.

“The all-new Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 models are stout, powerful, and the most off-road capable recreational Side-by-Sides on the market today,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha motorsports group marketing manager. “These all-new Wolverine models are proudly assembled in the U.S. to deliver next-level comfort, versatility, and Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability. The RMAX 1000 lineup answers the call to what off-road enthusiasts have been demanding: extreme performance, capability, versatility, and durability.”

PROVEN OFF-ROAD YAMAHA WOLVERINE RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 TOP NEW FEATURES

MAX CAPABILITY: New 999cc Engine, Yamaha D-Mode, FOX 2.0 QS3 with iQS

The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 models exude dominance, powered by a new and advanced 999cc engine with multiple drive modes and Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road Ultramatic and On-Command systems. All these innovations are housed in a new, optimized chassis delivering next-level capability, extreme terrainability, and remarkable rigidity.

Inspired by the Wolverine X2 and X4’s proven engine, Yamaha scaled up the power in the RMAX 1000 models, creating a new best-in-class, high-octane 999cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel twin-cylinder engine, revving to an intense 8,500 rpm redline. Power is delivered through Yamaha’s reliable Ultramatic transmission – the most advanced and durable CVT drive system available – redesigned to accommodate the increase in power and maintain constant belt-tension while idling or engaged in high-rpm and high-torque situations. After countless hours of extreme durability testing and decades of proven performance, CVT belt concerns are eliminated with the unprecedented and industry-exclusive Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Power and engine-braking are maximized in various off-road situations with the combination of Yamaha’s reliable On-Command system featuring two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive with limited-slip, and full-differential lock. For the first time ever in a SxS, the new Yamaha D-Mode offers three optimized power delivery settings to match the terrain and driver mindset while still utilizing the full power of the class-leading 999cc engine via the YCC-T system. D-Mode provides the following three intuitive options at the turn of a dial in the driver’s cockpit:

Trail Mode: Smooth acceleration, linear throttle response, and full engine braking for a fun, relaxed ride.

Sport Mode: Powerful acceleration, quick throttle-response, and smooth engine-braking for a sportier experience on wide-open trails, dunes, and more.

Crawl Mode: Smooth acceleration, moderate throttle response, and full engine-braking to methodically traverse technical situations, such as rock crawling or mud sections, with ease.

The proven D-Mode system is equipped on every Wolverine RMAX 1000 XT-R and LE model. All standard models are preset to Trail Mode from the factory and can be upgraded by installing the Yamaha Genuine Accessory D-Mode system. Yamaha’s Speed Management System (SMS) is equipped on all RMAX4 1000 models and the RMAX2 1000 LE. SMS seamlessly limits the vehicle’s top speed to 25 mph by simply turning a removable key, making it ideal for work sites and other specialized operating conditions.

Every Proven Off-Road Wolverine RMAX2 1000 model is equipped with massive 30-inch tires in a “square” setup (same size front and rear), while Wolverine RMAX4 1000 models feature 29-inch tires in a staggered setup (narrower front), all of which are set on stylish and rugged 14-inch aluminum wheels and developed specifically to each model for precise steering-character and a comfortable, yet durable sidewall. XT-R and LE editions are equipped with high-quality radial construction tires for an enhanced look and feel, with the Maxxis Carnivore on the RMAX2 1000 and a Yamaha-exclusive Maxxis Carnage on the RMAX4 1000. Standard models receive GBC Dirt Commander tires on the RMAX4 1000 and Dirt Commander 2 radials on the RMAX2 1000, both of which have intermediate tread patterns for optimum traction in a wide variety of terrain.

All Wolverine RMAX 1000 models are versatile and work-ready with a 600-pound-rated bed capacity, automotive-style single-hand-operation tailgate, and impressive 2,000-pound towing capacity through the standard 2-inch hitch receiver. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 is equipped with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, while the RMAX4 1000 offers industry-exclusive, simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, allowing for expanded cargo or passenger capacity when needed. Both beds feature rugged steel tie-down points to securely fasten payloads.

MAX COMFORT: Stout, New Chassis with Auto-Style Cab Comfort, Smooth Running Engine, Adventure Pro

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup’s interior design is reimagined to provide the most comfort features experienced in the cabin of a SxS, minimizing fatigue and maximizing fun on all-day rides. Vehicle mass is centralized with a low-mounted rear driveshaft for a serene and quiet-performing driveline, further silenced with robust spiral and helical gears. The smooth-running 999cc parallel twin is positioned in an inclined layout with a 270-degree cross-plane crankshaft and counter-balancer, while engine noise and vibration are kept to a minimum through its rubber-mounted system. The high-quality, aggressive-sounding exhaust is precisely tuned for all-day riding enjoyment, with the rigid high-volume air intake and accumulator aiding in added noise reduction for increased cabin comfort. A new steering rack and Yamaha’s proven speed- and torque-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS) system has also been adopted for light-effort steering, balanced feedback, and precise steering-character to further reduce vibration and driver fatigue.

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 line delivers superior contact-to-ground feel with impressive suspension travel and geometry for supreme articulation. New FOX 2.0 QS3 shocks are mounted to wide-arc a-arms, allowing throughout any operating speed, high-quality damping, and maximum ground clearance, measuring a class-leading 13.8-inches on the RMAX2 1000 and 13.4-inches on the RMAX4 1000. The RMAX4 1000 additionally offers an impressive 14.2-inches of front suspension travel with 13.3-inches in the rear, and the RMAX2 1000 reigns supreme, providing best-in-class suspension travel at 14.2-inches up front and a massive 16.9-inches in the rear. To tailor the suspension for different riding styles and situations, the QS3 shocks feature three positions, adjustable without the need for tools, set for relaxed driving, trail-riding, or aggressive sport-performance. For a premium experience in a wide variety of terrain, LE models feature FOX iQS shock technology, putting suspension damping setting adjustments in the cockpit, allowing drivers to choose preferred levels manually by toggling a three-way rocker switch on the dashboard. The three choices include Comfort, Medium, or Firm, and are controlled by a Bosch ECU and IP67-rated components – an industry-first on stock SxS – for Proven Off-Road reliability and performance in any terrain, wet or dry.

The all-new three-piece front doors allow for easy entrance and exit with an inner-steel structure, robust inner-door handles for smooth operation in even the harshest conditions, soft touchpoints, and prewiring for full Yamaha Genuine Accessory speaker integration. New seats provide a quality look and feel while new easy-to-adjust, six-position seatbelts offer increased comfort for all occupants. Fitment is further tailored with increased fore/aft adjustment in the driver’s seat compared to previous Wolverine models for added roominess and accommodation for taller drivers.

The cabin offers a luxurious, automotive-type design for premium comfort and style beyond the competitors’ hard plastic interiors. The Proven Off-Road Wolverine RMAX 1000 line boasts industry-exclusive soft touchpoints, including a rubber over-molded steering wheel with 17 degrees of tilt adjustment, an all-new soft-touch, quick-adjust passenger handhold, padded knee areas, and soft center-console lid. Confidence-inspiring controls have been integrated into the dash and center console for a natural, automotive-feel, including a blue LED dash meter, sealed console and glove boxes, driver and passenger storage mats, an open-gate shifter, soft-touch parking brake lever, powered USB-port on Adventure Pro-equipped models, and two or six cupholders on the two- and four-seat configurations, respectively. XT-R and LE variations are also equipped with stylish cut-and-sew seats, a rearview center-mount mirror, color-matched interior, chrome inlays on the shifter, and brake lever, all-new blue LED interior floor and center-console lighting, and all-new blue LED-backlit On-Command, Headlight, Winch, D-Mode, and iQS switches.

The popular Yamaha Adventure Pro powered by Magellan, an advanced all-weather adventure tool with a seven-inch display and GPS functionality, allows Yamaha owners to explore further with even more capability and confidence, as well as the ability to share experiences with friends and family, and is now installed from the factory in RMAX 1000 XT-R and LE models with full in-dash integration. For a definitive and secure fit and finish, the Adventure Pro is in a lockable housing, yet is still portable and removable for maximum exploration and adventure-sharing. Standard RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 models feature an added storage compartment with a Yamaha-branded cover, which can be replaced with an in-dash Yamaha Adventure Pro by ordering a kit available on ShopYamaha.com.

MAX CONFIDENCE: Proven Off-Road Durability, Reliability, and Superior Build-Quality

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 line’s next-generation styling has an imposing stance at 64-inches wide and sleek, yet aggressive design for an overall unstoppable look only furthered by the models’ best-in-class suspension travel, burly tires, and 86.7-inch wheelbase on the RMAX2 1000 or 90.2-inch wheelbase on the RMAX4 1000. Stealthy new front LED headlights and marker lights, along with head-turning color combinations, give the RMAX 1000 lineup a distinctive and advanced look above all others on the trail.

For maximum confidence, the RMAX 1000 line features fully-welded steel skid plates and a replaceable front plastic skid plate to tackle terrain without fear of damaging components in the most vital areas. For tight situations and added protection while traversing trail obstacles, the lineup comes standard with welded-on rear wheel protectors extending from the bottom of the frame to reduce obstacle contact with the rear tires. Solidifying owner confidence, all Yamaha SxS frames feature a two-stage coating process completed at the factory. First, an automotive-style, full-submersion e-coat is applied to ensure complete coverage, even inside the frame rails and tubes, followed by an exceptionally durable powder coat process.

New stealthy and advanced LED headlights give the Proven Off-Road Wolverine RMAX 1000 models a unique, sinister look and character while shining the ideal wide-beam pattern during off-road adventures. The 7.6-watt LED mono-focus low-beams constantly light up the trail, while the 15.2-watt reflector-type high-beams are for maximum illumination while driving in lowlight conditions. In the rear, the integrated LED taillights, brake lights, and class-exclusive reverse lights retain trail visibility and enhance lighting while backing up.

A robust front bumper comes standard on RMAX 1000 models and includes two welded-steel trailering tie-down points, an integrated winch plate, accessory add-on brush guard, and accessory pod light mounting brackets. XT-R and LE versions are also equipped with a factory-installed, heavy-duty WARN VRX 4,500-pound winch featuring IP68-rated waterproofing, all-metal construction for durability, a three-stage steel planetary gear train for smooth and reliable operation, and an easy-to-turn clutch dial. Making winch installation simpler on non-equipped models, Yamaha provided existing mounting points and prewiring to a dedicated, integrated switch located on the dash.

“From mountain trails to technical rock crawling, the all-new Wolverine RMAX 1000 line of Side-by-Sides excel, suiting a wide range of needs from a diverse community of drivers and families in a variety of environments,” Nessl said. “We’ve seen a significant increase in off-road vehicle sales this year with more people enjoying all forms of outdoor recreation, including powersports. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 models’ superior design and performance are sure to attract the interest and grow the passion for both experienced drivers and newcomers looking to reimagine adventure.”

Also available for the Proven Off-Road Wolverine RMAX 1000 models are a full selection of over 100 factory-designed, tested, and approved Yamaha Genuine Accessories found on ShopYamaha.com, including three options for polycarbonate windshields, a glass windshield, a rear glass window, hard cab-enclosure systems with lockable doors, and more.

The 2021 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 is available at Yamaha dealers nationwide starting at a $19,799 MSRP in Alpine White and Armor Gray, while the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is available in Armor Gray starting at a $21,299 MSRP. XT-R Editions are available in a new Covert Green with all additional features aforementioned, starting at a $21,999 MSRP. LE models are available in a new Cobalt Metallic Blue with all XT-R upgrades, plus Fox iQS shocks, and a factory-installed stereo system starting at a $23,299 MSRP.

For more information on the Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty, including model eligibility and guidelines, visit Yamaha10Year Belt.com. All Wolverine RMAX 1000 models are built with pride and Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, delivering the durability, reliability, and superior build-quality off-road enthusiasts demand and have come to expect from Yamaha.

REALize Your Adventure and learn more about the all-new Wolverine RMAX 1000 models, along with the entire Proven Off-Road lineup at YamahaOutdoors.com, or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #RMAX1000 #RMAX2 #RMAX4 #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #AssembledInUSA # Yamaha10YearBelt

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA



Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).