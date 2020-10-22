Watch It Live Here this Saturday the 24th, 2020:

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- This Saturday afternoon from 4-7 pm Eastern, Thirty Speakers sharing their personal perspective on Celebrating & Defending the Rights protected by our Second Amendment at a virtual event.

This year’s event will blend recorded speeches with live hosts and interaction with viewers in the comment sections on YouTube and Facebook.

The organizers and many others in the gun community were disappointed that the US Capitol, where the event was scheduled to be held for the second year in a row, changed their policies and altered the conditions of the event’s permits in August. Various alternatives were considered and the decision was ultimately made to run the rally as a “virtual” interactive event. This has not been uncommon in the community lately.

While some events, like the NASGW trade show and the Live Free or Die range day, canceled entirely this year under Corona concerns, other events pushed forward without gatherings. This year’s AMM-Con and Gun Rights Policy Conference we’re both broadcast to large audiences and received positive reviews. GRPC was a steady stream of entirely recorded presentations, while AMM-Con was almost entirely live speakers broadcast sequentially from a single stream. The 2020 2A Rally will combine those approaches, with most of the speakers having recorded their speeches at their own locations around the US (and one other country…) being introduced and discussed by a team of live hosts who will also be interacting with the audience.

The speakers, most of whom are listed below, will also be interacting in the main streams or in their own “watch parties” on various websites and social media pages. The announced speakers are:

Tony Simon

Kristy Titus

Maj Toure

Kevin Dixie

Chris Cheng

Denean Tomlin

Yehuda Remer

Erich Pratt

Craig Deluz

Dianna Muller

Alan Gottlieb

Erin Palaette

Leo Katsareas

Jim Irvine

Klint Macro

Dana Loesch

Amanda Suffecool

Mark Walters

Rhonda Mary

Cheryl Todd

Todd Fossey

Jerah Hutchins

John Crump

Eric Blandford

Bree Warner

Aaargo Jay

Kim Stolfer

Nick Freitas

Rebecca Schmoe

Rob Pincus

Pete Brownell

Tim Peterson

Locked & Loaded Latinos

Mary Schuster-Callison

About half of them participated in last year’s event, the largest pro-gun rally ever held in Washington, DC, and the other half are first-timers… many of them have never addressed an audience as large as this event’s will be, while some have been speaking Nationally on gun rights issues for decades.

Alan Gottlieb and Erich Pratt have both been recognized as leaders in the gun community for a long time. AmmoLand News’ John Crump and Maj Toure are both known to tens of thousands of gun owners, but are newer names. Most viewers will be hearing from Leo Katsareas, a Muslim Gun rights advocate, and Johanna Rosaly, half of the “Locked & Loaded Latinos” for the first time. In regard to the rally goals and the speaker selections, the organizing committee says the following on their YouTube Channel:

“The 2A Rally is the most diverse collection of speakers from the Gun Community ever put into one event. This is our Second Annual Event in support of the Second Amendment. One of our key goals is to remind everyone that American Gun Owners are part of every demographic group, lifestyle and political affiliation. They have many different perspectives and opinions on guns… and every other topic! There is no one voice that speaks for us all and no one description that fits us all. We believe that this collection of speakers tells that story clearly. The 2A Rally is a non-sponsored event organized by a committee of volunteers and funded anonymously. No speakers were compensated in any way for their participation and they covered all of their own expenses.”

Last year’s event was considered a huge success, although many were skeptical of an event that had no sponsorship or major gun rights organization officially backing it. Some had even worried that the “anonymous event” was some kind of set-up or hoax.

This year, the event is again being run without any official sponsorship or advertising and only some of the people involved in organizing it are known publicly, and most of them will be hosting the live event. Rob Pincus is the one public committee member who worked on the first event as well, and he was joined behind the scenes this time by at least three of last year’s speakers: Dianna Muller, Chris Cheng, and Cheryl Todd.

The event is encouraging those interested in baiting their website at 2ndamendmentray.com to register their email for updates and emailed links to live streams on Saturday.

You can also set a “reminder” at their YouTube channel at the live event which is already showing with a countdown to Saturday’s live broadcast. Alternatively, the Rally will also be streamed on OpsLens and Facebook, where there is an event listed at the “Rally for your 2A Rights” page.

The lineup is definitely diverse, and not just superficially, there is a great deal of thought diversity promised from the speeches to go along with the racial, background, gender, lifestyle, political and religious varieties represented.