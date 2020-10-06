Airgun Hunting Legion Announces Umarex USA Cornerstone Partnership

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Airgun Hunting Legion is proud to announce the newest strategic partnership with Umarex USA. Umarex joins a growing family of partners as Airgun Hunting Legion continues to expand the platform amongst avid airgun hunters.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with Umarex Airguns for the upcoming year,” says Co-founder, Heath Peterson. “We look forward to working alongside Umarex to continue to promote airguns as a viable, powerful and ethical way to hunt both big and small game across the country and the world.”

Umarex is a respected family-owned business that is a leading manufacturer within the worldwide airgun community with almost 50 years of design and production experience. Umarex USA is one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Together they offer a wide range of air pistols, rifles, and handguns, as well as CO2 cartridges, airgun ammunition, and other accessories for hunters and airgun enthusiasts.

“It’s thrilling to see the soaring popularity of airguns, and the acceptance, and expansion of airgun hunting for big game across the United States and Canada,” says Umarex USA’s Director of Marketing, Justin Biddle. “We are proud to be apart of the first official record book that was founded to recognize the accomplishments of airgun hunters everywhere.”

Information on Umarex USA can be found at www.umarexusa.com.

About Umarex USA

Umarex USA, Incorporated is one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon Optics, Beretta, Browning, Colt, Elite Force Airsoft, Exude Lights, GLOCK, Heckler & Koch, Hornady, IWI, REKT, Ruger, RWS, Smith & Wesson, T4E, UMAREX, Walther and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.com.