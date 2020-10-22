Alabama Needs to Ditch Democrat Doug Jones, Vote YES for Tommy Tuberville for Senate

Alabama – -(AmmoLand.com)- The 2020 elections are coming up, and control of the House, Senate, and White House are all up for grabs. One of the best chances Second Amendment supporters have of improving the situation in the Senate is in Alabama, where Democrat Doug Jones is facing former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville.

During his time in the Senate since beating Roy Moore in a December 2017 special election, Jones has co-sponsored 11 bills. While none are egregious attacks on our Second Amendment rights, Jones did sign on to a version of the “For The People Act,” which for all intents and purposes is intended to silence grassroots opposition to left-wing politicians and causes, like gun control.

Worse, Jones has been a reliable vote against pro-Second Amendment federal judges at all levels. He may not be Dianne Feinstein on guns, but would any loyal Ammoland reader be willing to conclude that Jones or Jon Tester are people they’d want to count on to protect their rights?

While the Republicans have had the majority in the Senate since the 2014 election, and Mitch McConnell has turned the Senate into a machine of filling those judicial vacancies, a Senate that goes the other way could be a disaster. As things stand, there are several states where pro-Second Amendment senators could be beaten by those who, at best, would be only partially supportive of the entire spectrum of Second Amendment issues.

One of those issues is judges. In the wake of the 2020 election, the next President could very well be naming the replacements for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Clarence Thomas. Should President Trump win re-election, he would be naming the nominees, something which cannot be minimized in terms of importance. But just as important would be the composition of the United States Senate.

Right now, pro-Second Amendment judges get through. But should it be a 51-49 Senate, or worse, 50-50, it may not be so easy. In addition, a mushy Senator like Lisa Murkowski or Mitt Romney could sink a nomination. Then, there is always the risk of another Jim Jeffords party switch that flips the Senate.

You only need to look at what happened when George W. Bush was in the White House to see how Democratic control of the Senate affects judges – particularly Chuck Schumer’s treatment of Miguel Estrada. Today, Schumer would be Senate Majority Leader, and he would be siccing Sheldon Whitehouse on any pro-Second Amendment judicial nominee. Whitehouse, it should be noted, threatened the Supreme Court during the New York City case – and we saw John Roberts back away from taking up any Second Amendment cases after that threat. What sort of intimidation could Whitehouse force if he had actual power by being in the majority?

Second Amendment supporters can look up Tommy Tuberville via his campaign website. In addition, they can support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to help elect pro-Second Amendment candidates at all levels this year. It’s well past time for Alabama to dump Doug.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics, and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.